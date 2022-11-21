The Commonwealth Women’s Network to host a conference on Tuesday

The Commonwealth Women’s Network- CWN will be hosting a Conference on Women here on Tuesday under the theme “On Our Mothers’ Shoulders – Continuing the Legacy”.

Representatives of Women’s Groups, Community Based Organizations and other Non-governmental Organizations are expected to attend the conference which will be held at the Teachers’ Credit Union Conference Room, Paul’s Avenue from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

The conference agenda will include background information on the objectives and expected outcomes, a keynote address, and facilitated workshops to address the issues.

The conference will be held amidst recent newspaper reports that point to a rising tide of violence in the society, with women and men being victims and perpetrators.

The goal of the conference is to develop achievable strategies towards elimination of all forms of violence against women.

The keynote address will examine the role of adult education approaches towards achieving this goal, within the framework of the 12 Critical Areas of Concern in the Beijing Platform of Action, the Government signed on to in 1995 and the Statement from the First National Congress on Women, ten years ago.

