St. Vincent National Trust unveils commemorative mural

The St. Vincent National Trust unveiled the commemorative mural of the history of air travel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday at the Coreas Distribution Limited Headquarters, formally this country’s first airport site.

Chairperson of the St. Vincent National Trust Dierdre Myers, who gave an overview of the project, said the project came as result of discussions between the National Trust and Coreas Hazel’s Incorporated.

Meanwhile, Artist Maxanne Rock said he is grateful for the opportunity for him and his team to showcase their talent.

CEO of Coreas Distribution Limited, Jimmy Forde congratulated the National Trust for its initiative and the artist for his impressive work.

The artist and his team took less than a month to complete the mural which is expected to attract tourist who visit this country.

