Director of NIS recommends that self employment contributions become mandatory

Director of the National Insurance Services NIS Stewart Haynes is recommending that self-employment contributions become mandatory as part of the pension reform process.

Mr. Haynes made the statement while speaking at a recent media consultation hosted by the NIS.

He said there should be mandatory coverage for all types of workers with regards to social security.

Mr. Haynes said there would be education and sensitization initiatives noting that these systems were put in place to provide financial security for citizens.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

