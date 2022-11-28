Ministry of Tourism to host a lecture tomorrow

Activities for tourism month are expected to continue tomorrow with a lecture at the NIS Conference Room.

Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism Jewelene Charles- Scott outlined the aim of the lecture which is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.

Mrs. Charles-Scott is inviting person to attend tomorrows lecture which can also be used an opportunity for networking with the various stakeholders within the tourism industry.

Activities for tourism month are being held with the theme “Tourism is Everyone’s Business- Live it, Love it, Embrace it.”

