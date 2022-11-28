Thomas Saunders Secondary School teacher to embark on mural project with her students

Visual Artist and Teacher at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School, Shanique Stewart will be embarking on a mural project with her students in December at The Joshua Center to highlight the history of the site.

Stewart says the project will expose the children to onsite experience that will present them with an opportunity to appreciate the arts.

The visual artist explains why The Joshua Center was selected for the project.

The Mural project is expected to commence on December 9th and end on December 14th, 2022.

