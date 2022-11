The 2022 National Lotteries Christmas/Nine Mornings Festival will be officially launched on Sunday, December 4th, at Heritage Square in Kingstown.

The launch is expected to begin at 7:00p.m and the activities for Nine mornings are being held with the theme “We Christmas Again”.

Rawdica Stephen outlines the activities for the launch.

