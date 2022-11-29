Special Meeting of the UWI University Council held yesterday

Several important decisions were taken yesterday at a Special Meeting of the University Council, which is the highest decision making body of the University of the West Indies.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves attended the meeting in his capacity as Minister responsible for Higher Education.

Speaking on Radio this morning, Prime Minster Gonsalves outlined some of the decisions taken at yesterday’s Council Meeting.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said this is the first time in fifty-three years that he is back on the University Council.

Minister of Education, Curtis King; Cabinet Secretary, Kathian Barnwell-Scott; Chief Technical Officer for Post Secondary and Tertiary Education, Dixton Findlay; and Educator – Wendy Bynoe also participated in the Meeting of the University Council.

