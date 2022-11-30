National Road Cleaning Program being carried out at an estimated cost of 3 million EC dollars

Thousands of Vincentians are continuing to clear the gutters and road sides across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, under the National Road Cleaning Program.

Prime Minister The Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says there are three components to the road cleaning program which began this week.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning, the Prime Minister said the program is being carried out at an estimated cost of three million EC dollars.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke of some of the advantages and disadvantages of using the bank card system to pay road workers.

Over 5, 000 persons are employed under the program. These include 499 gangs and 743 Jobbers, who will be responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies.

The 8-day program is being is being undertaken as part of the Labour Intensive Temporary Programme (LITE), which falls under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) in the Ministry of Finance.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

