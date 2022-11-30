Richmond Vale Academy returns to full operation

Local, Regional and International Students have now returned to full activity at the Richmond Vale Academy (RVA).

Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg says last year’s programs were disrupted as a result of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and the COVID19 Pandemic.

She tells NBC News that one of the major focus at the Academy is addressing Global Warming and Climate Change.

Miss Herberg says the Academy is also embarking on a program where students can get to experience travelling to Africa to do community work among native communities.

The Richmond Vale Academy is a Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to create a sustainable future through ecological farming, environmental projects and volunteer programs.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

