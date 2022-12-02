Bethel High School expected to host several concerts in 2023

The Bethel High School is expected to host a number of concerts in 2023 to showcase the talents of the students in the school’s music programme and to raise funds to purchase musical instruments for the school.

Music Teacher of the School Oswald Williams told NBC News that the school is in need of musical instruments to facilitate the school’s music programme.

Meanwhile, the school will be hosting a Christmas Concert on December 14, 2022 at the Russell’s auditorium dubbed Moonlight Christmas.

The concert which will feature a number of local artistes and students of the school’s music program will begin at 5:30 pm.

