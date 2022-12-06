Cuba provides further assistance to local healthcare sector

The Republic of Cuba is expected to deploy a number of health care professionals to St. Vincent and the Grenadines soon.

This was announced by the President of Cuba Miguel Diaz- Canel, during a Special Sitting of Parliament yesterday, which was held in his honour.

Speaking through a translator , The President said the Cuban health care professions have contributed significantly to the healthcare sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

President Diaz-Canel said Cubans professionals have also been assisting St. Vincent and the Grenadines outside of the healthcare sector.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

