There are now eight active Covid-19 cases in SVG

The Ministry of Health says there are now eight active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest weekly update, the Ministry said two new PCR cases and six new Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

Three persons are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 116 persons have died from the virus.

9,482 cases of COVID-19 and 9,355 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 112-thousand 787.

Health Officials say 72,979 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,331 persons have received their first dose; 31,445 have received their second dose and 4,203 persons have received boosters.

