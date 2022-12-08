Local Weather Forecast

A relatively dry atmosphere will result in mostly sunny days across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during the next 3 days.

According to the SVG Meteorological Services, Clear skies and cool conditions are forecast during the nights.

Today it would be mostly fair with low chance of isolated showers.

Tomorrow there will be few showers are likely on the Leeward side of the country, elsewhere mostly sunny conditions are forecast.

On Saturday it would be mostly sunny.

Winds will blow generally from the North West (NW) at 10km/h – 20 km/h, becoming north easterly (NE) from Friday into Saturday being light (<15km/h).

Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 1.5m on the eastern coasts with northerly swells.

By Friday, a deterioration is forecast for the eastern coasts with northerly swells peaking at 3.0m, and a small craft operators and high surf advisory will be in effect.

In addition, no significant haze intrusion is forecast during this time period.

