MR WELLINGTON LABORDE of Texas formerly of Old/New Montrose died on Sunday November 27th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 10th at the Abiding Faith Church, Bay-town, Texas. The body lies at the church from10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Sterling White Cemetery, Texas.

