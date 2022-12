MR AMOS ISAACS of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Buccament Bay died in the USA on Monday 5th December at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Sunday 18th December at the Guarina Funeral Home. Viewing is form 3:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm. The burial takes place on Monday 19th December at the Canarsie Cemetery, USA.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print