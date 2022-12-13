Ministry of Health adopts multi-pronged approach to reduce incidences of NCDs

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has adopted a multi-pronged approach aimed at reducing the incidence of Diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases.

So says Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince while responding to a question form the opposition leader in parliament this morning about the high levels of amputation as a result of Diabetes.

Minister Prince listed some of the measures put in place by the ministry to prevent diabetes.

Minister Prince said the Ministry has strengthened its resources to deal with diabetes and its complications.

