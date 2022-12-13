Vincentians encouraged to attend “Shadow Play” art workshop

Members of the Vincentian Public are encouraged to a attend workshop dubbed Shadow Play on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.

The workshop which will be held as part of an Art Exhibition and Educational Project entitled Nine Mornings Museum will be held at the C.A.G. Complex directly opposite the General Post Office in Kingstown, from 5:00 pm.

Host of the Workshop Dr. Amanda Herrera Tommasino outlines the purpose of the workshop.

Dr. Herrera Tommasino and her husband Akili Tommasino are currently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to host a free public exhibition dubbed Nine Mornings Museum under the auspices of an emerging non-profit organization Pana Projects.

The Nine Mornings Museum will be held from tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14 to Friday, December 23rd.

