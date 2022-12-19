Psychologist highlights the connection between mental health and nutrition

The connection between mental health and nutrition was highlighted this morning by Psychologist Andrea Gaymes-Mohess as she encouraged Vincentians to be mindful of how and what they eat this Christmas season.

Gayme-Mohess who was speaking on the ‘Effects of Christmas’ on NBC Face-to-Face Programme said the way we eat contributes significantly to our mental health.

The Psychologist highlighted the importance of healthy and timely eating to positively impact our mental health.

This morning’s programme was the final programme in a three-part series to highlight the effects of Christmas.

