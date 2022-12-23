Vincentian artiste Shanique Stewart plans next mural

Visual Arts Teacher at the Thomas Secondary School Shanique Stewart who unveiled her first of fifteen mural projects on December 16, 2022, at the ET Joshua Center in Arnos Vale has announced plans for her next mural project.

Ms. Stewart said the aim of the mural projects is to this country’s’ budding visual arts culture.

She said the next project it is earmarked for the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Stewart’s first mural project which was done in honour of this country’s Chief Minister ET Joshua was designed by her and painted by herself and four of her art students.

Education Minister Curtis King and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves attended the unveiling of the mural.

And PM Gonsalves praised the students and Stewart for their hard work and urged young men to join the mural effort.

