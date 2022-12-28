2018 Poverty Assessment process officially terminated

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves has said that the 2018 Poverty Assessment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is incomplete and a decision was made to terminate the process.

Minister Gonsalves outlined the reasons for ending the process in response to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament, Daniel Cummings about the status of the exercise.

The Finance Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic and the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions presented challenges to completing the data collection.

According to Minister Gonsalves, a new Poverty Assessment will be conducted following completion of the Population and Housing Census.

