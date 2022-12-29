11th Edition of Steel Expressions set to take place tomorrow

The 11th Edition of Steel Expressions is set to take place at the Arnos Vale Playing Field tomorrow.

Executive Producer and Artistic Director for the event Rodney Small shared more information about the event which is dubbed “The Kingdom”.

Mr. Small shared the inspiration behind the theme for the event.

Meanwhile, veteran artiste Anthony “Papa das” Glasgow is one of the acts slated to perform at Steel Expressions tomorrow. He said he is happy to be a part of the event.

Steel Expressions “The Kingdom” is slated to begin at 8pm at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

