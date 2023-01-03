Duty Free Concessions on barrels extended to January 15th 2023

The Duty Free Concessions on barrels which was scheduled to end on December 31st, 2022 has been extended to January 15, 2023.

Chief Operation Officer Acting of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority Walwyn Nichols said it was necessary to extend the concession as there were delays in the arrival of some personal effects containers.

He said the extension affords Vincentians another opportunity to clear their personal effects under the duty free concession.

Nichols is encouraging customers who are still expecting personal effects to capitalize on the duty free concession.

