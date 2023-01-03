Six babies born on New Year’s Day

Six Babies – three boys and three girls – were birthed on New Year’s Day at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Nurses at the Hospital say that at 1:57 am on January 1st, Sunelicia Nanton of Sandy Bay, welcomed her Baby Boy at 1:57 am.

This was followed by the birth of a Baby Girl to Shanna Seales of Sion Hill at 2:55am. Latoya Wales of Chauncey welcomed her son at 3:25am.

The fourth baby was born at 4:30pm to Shackel Yearwood of Lowmans. She gave birth to a Baby Boy.

At 9:35pm, Kiara Wyllie of Campden Park welcomed her bouncing Baby Girl and at 11:58pm Natasha Hazel’s daughter was born.

Congratulations to all of the Mothers on the Birth of their Babies.

