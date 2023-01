MR BENJAMIN JOSEPH CRICHTON of Dickson Village, Georgetown died on Thursday December 1st at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 7th at the Bethel Gospel Assembly, Langley Park. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print