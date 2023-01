MR VERTYL AUGUSTUS BACCHUS of Orlando. Florida, formerly of Richland Park, died on Thursday, December 15th at 100 years old. The funeral service takes place tomorrow, Thursday, January 5th beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Markham Woods Seventh Day Adventist Church, 505 Markham Woods Road, Longwood, Florida 32779. Interment will follow at Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 3329 E. Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print