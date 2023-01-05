RSVGPF commended for its work over the years

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has been commended for its work over the years, despite difficult and challenging circumstances

The commendation came from Minister of the Public Service during his remarks at the Police Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the Russell’s Auditorium last Friday evening.

Minister Stephenson appealed to young people to desist from getting involved in criminal activity.

More than sixty Police Officers were recognized for their outstanding performances at the Police Dinner and Awards Ceremony, which was held under the theme “Amidst the Challenges, we Continue to Care, Serve, and Protect.”

