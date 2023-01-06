Results of last night’s NBA games

Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, as Boston Celtics ended Dallas Mavericks’ seven-game NBA winning streak with a 124-95 victory in Dallas, Texas last night.

Luka Doncic scored 23 points for Dallas Mavericks after averaging 44.5 points the previous five games.

Denver Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over Los Angeles Clippers in Denver, Colorado.

Utah Jazz had a 131-114 victory over Houston Rockets that snapped a five-game streak in Houston, and Memphis Grizzlies beat Orlando Magic 123-115 in Florida for their fifth straight win.

