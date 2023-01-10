National Lotteries Authority makes an annual contribution of two million EC dollars to CDC

The National Lotteries Authority makes an annual contribution of two million EC dollars to the Carnival Development Corporation- CDC for the hosting of Vincy Mas.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Lotteries Authority Murray Bullock made the statement on Saturday while addressing the CDC Prize Giving Ceremony for winners of Vincy Mas 2022.

He said this is part of the authority’s contribution towards the development and preservation of culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Bullock pointed out that the annual NLA contribution to the CDC was far less under the previous administration. Bullock also lauded the CDC for being able to partially sustain itself.

