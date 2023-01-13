Issues of domestic and regional travel are being addressed by the government

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is working aggressively to address the challenges of domestic and intra-regional travel.

This was announced by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James in parliament on Wednesday, as he contributed to the 2023 budget debate.

Minister James said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is working along with the Caribbean Community – CARICOM to put provisions in place to provide an efficient intraregional travel service.

The Caribbean Development Bank Funded Report Consultancy will look at all of the measures in an urgent manner and will see how they can reestablish regular air transport service within the sub region.

Minister James also noted that the government will ramp up Air Transport Service in the Grenadines.

