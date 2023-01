Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Budget 2023 is framed within the context of building a modern competitive many sided post-colonial economy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister was making his contribution to the Budget Debate in Parliament yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves provided data on the growth rate of this country’s Gross Domestic Product, over the past twenty two years.

