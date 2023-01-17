Electoral Office successful in dispelling misinformation through it’s Civics Education Programme

The Electoral Office was able to dispel some misinformation about the election process through its Civics Education Programme.

This was disclosed by the Supervisor of Elections Dora James while speaking on NBC Radio Face to Face Programme on Tuesday.

James said her team had the full support of teachers through this program which is geared on sensitizing students on matters in the electoral space.

The Civic Education Programme was launched by the Electoral Office in August 2022 and have so far been carried out at schools on the windward side of St. Vincent.

