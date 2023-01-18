Nine new cases of COVID19 confirmed in SVG this week

Nine new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health says in its latest weekly update, that four new PCR cases and five new Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

Three unvaccinated persons are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 123 people have died.

9,572 cases of COVID-19 and 9,441 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 113-thousand 366.

Health Officials say 73,329 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,481 persons have received their first dose; 31,600 have received their second dose and 4,248 persons have received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

