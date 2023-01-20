ON-SITE Program Launched

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be creating opportunities for actual working experiences through the launch of the Offering national Support for Internship of ONSITE Program.

The six-month program, which was launched yesterday is set to begin in February and will recruit 175 young people between ages 18 to 34 years.

In his address at the launching ceremony, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves said the program is intended to provide permanent employment for the interns.

Meanwhile … Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li lan pledged the continued support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

And…Executive Director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Anthony Regisford welcomed the launch of the ONSITE program, and urged Businesses to get involved in the program.

