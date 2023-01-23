Taiwan to increase the number of scholarships offered to Vincentians

The Republic of China (Taiwan) will increase the number of scholarships offered to Vincentian students in the new academic year.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Scholarships will increase by ten this year.

Ambassador Lan made the announcement this morning while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme.

Ambassador Lan said Taiwan also offers the Taiwan International and Cooperate Development Fund ICDF Scholarship which is already open for applications.

The Taiwanese Ambassador said there are many advantages of studying in Taiwan and he is encouraging Vincentians to apply for the scholarships.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

