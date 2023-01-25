SVG assumes the presidency of CELAC

St Vincent and the Grenadines continues to cement itself on the world stage with a number of significant geo-political achievements, the latest of which is its ascendency to the head of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The 33-member hemispheric grouping voted unanimously for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assume the presidency

The voting took place yesterday in Buenos Aries, Argentina at the 7th Summit of CELAC. The outgoing President of CELAC is the President of Argentina.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in addressing the assembly, called for a fresh guard in these difficult times to reflect on the purpose of the integration movement.

He urged all CELAC Member States to provide support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this very important task.

The Prime Minister will host a Media Conference on his return to the State this afternoon. It will be held at the VIP Lounge at the Argyle International Airport at 3pm following which there will be a caravan heading into Kingstown from the Argyle International Airport.

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

