West Indies draws 4-day Tour match with a Zimbabwe

The West Indies drew their 4-day Tour match with a Zimbabwe XI in Zimbabwe yesterday, the fourth and final day.

The scores: The West Indies 517-8 declared (Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite 116, wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva 100 retired hurt, Roston Chase 87 not out, Devon Thomas 49, Tagernarine Chanderpaul 46, Kyle Mayers 46, Milton Shumba 3-80, Donal Tiripano 2-34), and 82-2 (Jermaine Blackwood 34 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 23 retired hurt), Zimbabwe XI 122 (Timicen Maruma 37, Tafadzwa 21 not out, Alzarri Joseph 2-12, Shannon Gabriel 2-21, Gudakesh Motie 2-24).

The 1st Test is scheduled to start on Saturday.

