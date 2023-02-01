Consul General Rondy McIntosh announces his plans for 2023

Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America Rondy ‘Luta’ McIntosh has announced a number of plans for 2023.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, the Consul General noted that among these plans is to facilitate a means for Vincentians in the diaspora to make NIS Contributions.

Consul General McIntosh said they are also bringing the consulate to the people to enlighten them on number of important matters that will benefit them.

Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America Rondy ‘Luta’ McIntosh.

