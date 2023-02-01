The World Bank expresses pleasure in working on the project to update SVG Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy

The World Bank said it is pleased to be associated with ongoing work being carried out to update the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy.

This statement was made by Senor Disaster Risk Management Specialist at the World Bank, Naraya Carrasco during the opening of a Stakeholders Orientation Consultation which was spearheaded by the National Emergency management Organization (NEMO), this week.

The project is being funded by the World Bank through its Canada Caribbean Resilience Facility.

Miss Carrasco said the World Bank is happy to see participation from a wide cross section of the society in this project because the Policy is not just for NEMO but it is a national Policy for everyone across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She also gave the commitment that the World Bank will be with the Government and people of this country every step of the way in updating the National Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy.

