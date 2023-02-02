SVG continues to be congratulated for obtaining the CELAC Presidency

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to receive congratulations on assuming the Presidency of CELAC, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

The United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Caribbean, Linda Taglialatela, has written to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to congratulate him on the election of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the next leader of CELAC at the Summit in Argentina.

The letter states that the unanimous vote to elect an English-speaking democracy as the first Caribbean holder of CELAC’s presidency pro tempore is a momentous occasion for your country and a historic opportunity for the hemisphere that we share.

The US Ambassador says given the close cooperation on conflict management and security issues that the two nations enjoyed at the United Nations Security Council, as well as your pragmatic goals for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region, it is her firm hope that outbilateral partnership will only be strengthened in the coming year.

The Ambassador reiterated the commitment of the United States to continue to work with St. Vincent and the Grenadines to promote the security, health, education and well-being of our people.

Meanwhile, Creative Cultural Connections, a Heritage and Arts Organization in the United Kingdom, also wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The letter states – on behalf of our Trustees and management, we send our sincere congratulations to you and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines assuming presidency of CELAC, the first CARICOM Country to be elected to the position.

The trustees say they are immensely proud of you being the first Caribbean country ever to head the 33 nation alliance and being our Patron.

