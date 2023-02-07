The New York Consulate office will soon accept applications for temporary driver’s licenses from Vincentians living in the US

Vincentians residing in the United States of America will soon be able to apply for temporary driver’s license at the Consulate office in New York prior to returning home for vacation.

This was disclosed by Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America Rondy “Luta” McIntosh while speaking on NBC Radio.

CG McIntosh said he is in discussions with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Officer in Charge at Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to have this measure implemented.

He also noted that people no longer have to make an appointment to visit the consulate office as they now facilitate walk-ins.

