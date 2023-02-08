The Ministry of Education intends to strengthen its battle against vandalism

Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King is calling on all stakeholders in education to take care of the school facilities across the country.

The Education Minister made the appeal while speaking on NBC ‘s Face to Face Programme this morning.

He pointed out that there are too many instances of schools being vandalized and he noted that the Reconciliation Unit within his ministry will be boosting its anti-vandalism campaign to encourage persons to desist from the practice.

He said nine schools across the country are currently undergoing repairs as part of a special repair programme and works on three of these schools are substantially completed.

