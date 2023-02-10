A week of activities is being held by the Health Security Unit to encourage good sexual practices

The Health Security Unit in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is hosting a week of activities leading up to Valentine’s Day to promote good sexual practices among Vincentians.

The week of activities will be held with the theme “Glove up, before you love up”.

National AIDS Coordinator for Public Sector Entities in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Winfield Tannis-Abbott said the initiative aims to educate the public about sexually transmitted diseases and the importance of knowing one’s status.

Tannis Abbott outlined the reasons for the theme.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14th annually to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration.

