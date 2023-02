MRS JASMINE JOCELYN SAMUEL of Queen, USA formerly of Fair Hall and Stubbs died on Monday January 30th at the age of 55. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 25th at the St Elizabeth Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Belmont. The viewing takes place from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery.

