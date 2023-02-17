WPP Ophthalmology mission to SVG Progressing very well

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) Ophthalmology mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is said to be progressing very well.

WPP Ophthalmic Surgeon, Dr. Donna Brown told NBC News they saw more than fifty pediatric patients at their clinic on Sunday and during the week they conducted twenty-two surgeries.

Dr. Brown commended the staff at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for their role in ensuring the mission is successful.

Ophthalmology is the branch of medical science dealing with the structure, functions, and diseases of the eye.

