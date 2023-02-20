Preparations progressing well for National Heroes and Heritage Month activities

Preparations are progressing well for activities to observe National Heroes and Heritage Month in March.

The Ministry of Culture will host the activities, to highlight the contributions of Vincentians to national development and to celebrate the life of National Hero, Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne told NBC News, many groups have been reaching out to them and there will be quite a number of activities during this year’s program.

This year’s program will be held under the theme “Appreciating Our Identity, Preserving Our Heritage With Pride”.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

