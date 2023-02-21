SVGBS closely monitoring recall of Fabuloso Brand multi-purpose cleaning products

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards has announced that Colgate-Palmolive has issued a voluntary recall for Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner due to risk of exposure to bacteria.

The recall conducted in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, encompasses 4.9 million bottles purchased from December 14, 2022, through January 23rd, 2023.

Standards Inspector Three of the SVG Bureau of Standards Xyanea Thomas said they have conducted marketing surveillance at local supermarkets but they have not found any of the recalled thus far.

However, she is urging the public to be vigilant when purchasing the Fabuloso brand.

Thomas said the Bureau of Standards will continue its marketing surveillance in an effort to see if any of the recalled products are available here. She also reaffirms the Bureau of Standards role in keeping consumers safe.

Consumers are urged to visit the Bureau of Standards Facebook page for more information on the recall of the Fabuloso brand.

