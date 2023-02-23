Farm Labor assistance Program to cater to farmers accross the nation

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said the just-launched Farm Labor Assistance Program caters to all Farmers across the nation.

Speaking at the official launch of the programme in Troumaca on Tuesday, Minister Caesar said registration for services provided under the program will continue this week and next week.

Minister Caesar encouraged Farmers to register for the services they need, and he noted that Extension Officers will be visiting the various communities to record the information.

Photo Courtesy : Ministry of Agriculture

