Agriculture Ministry taking steps this year to assist nation’s farmers with on-farm irrigation

Steps are to be taken by the Ministry of Agriculture this year to assist the nation’s Farmers in addressing the issue of on-farm irrigation.

Responding to a question in Parliament yesterday, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceasar said a consultancy will be launched later this year, to deal with this challenge.

Minister Caesar noted that major floods from excessive rainfall and lahars, in the wake of the volcanic eruptions, have caused significant damage to the public farm irrigation system across the country.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

