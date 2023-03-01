South Africa and West Indies close Day 1 of Test series

South Africa were 314-8 in their 1st Innings against the West Indies at the close of play on yesterday’s first day of the 1st Test at Centurion in South Africa. They were dismissed for 342.

Opening batsmen Aiden Markram (115) and Dean Elgar 71 led South Africa’s scoring. They shared a first wicket stand of 141. The best individual scores after that were Terry de Zorzi (28), Marco Jansen (23 not out), and Heinrich Klassen (20) as fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph led the West Indies bowler attack by taking 5-81, with a wicket each to fast bowlers, Kemar Roach (1-71), Shannon Gabriel (1-49), Jason Holder (1-64) and medium pacer, Kyle Mayers (1-23).

In their reply, the West Indies have lost the wicket of captain, Kraigg Brathwaite 11, bowled by fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada.

