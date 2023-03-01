Youlou Pan Movement to host “Steel- Lettos: Women in Entertainment” this month

The talent of this country’s female pan players will come under the spotlight this month, as the Youlou Pan Movement hosts an event dubbed Steel-Lettos: Women in Entertainment’

The event is being organized as part of activities to celebrate International Women’s Day.

President of the Youlou Pan Movement, Rodney Small said the event will feature female pan players and will also provide an opportunity for them to share some of the challenges they encounter as women in the entertainment industry.

Steel-Lettos: Women in Entertainment is slated for Sunday March 19th.

International Women’s Day is observed on March 8th each year.

